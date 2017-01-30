Ex-Prez who took nuns to court slams Trump on religious freedom
**Written by Doug Powers
Ex-President Obama said when leaving office that he would offer his successor the same courtesy that George W. Bush gave him by sparing criticism (unless he felt an urgent need to speak out on something of super-importance). Obama’s pledge to remain on the sidelines lasted just over a week:
Former President Obama “is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country,” but he “fundamentally disagrees” with discrimination based on faith or religion, Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said today.
President Trump signed an executive order on Friday calling for a suspension of immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries with ties to terror, including the suspension of the United States’ acceptance of Syrian refugees. That move was met by protests in airports and city streets nationwide.
[…]
“With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion,” Lewis said.
Obama’s unintentional sense of humor was obvious rejuvenated by his recent vacation:
