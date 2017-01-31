Did You Know...

   

Magic Mic: Audio problem leaves totally relatable Nancy Pelosi speechless and in search of ‘real people’

By Doug Powers  •  January 31, 2017 10:29 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

I know of a certain audio tech who should be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom — two of them if the explanation to Pelosi was “I had to plug it in to find out what’s wrong with it.” This is so chock-full-O’-funny it’s hard to know where to start — come for the mic fail and stay for the search for “real people” and requisite Woody Guthrie singalong:

The video cut off before Pelosi asked if Rusty was still in the Navy and then blamed the whole fiasco on Russian hackers.

Pelosi and Schumer looking for the “real people” to speak at the end proves the Democrats’ “how to talk to real people” seminar really paid off. The first step in being relatable to “real people” is to refer to them directly as “real people.”

Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Donald Trump,Feature Story,Nancy Pelosi
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Donald Trump, Media Bias, Paul Krugman

