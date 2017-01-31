SCOTUS-geddon: Chris Matthews’ leg thrill vaporized by Trump’s apocalyptic ‘shock & awe’ campaign
Tuesday evening, Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court. The shell-shocked DNC was quick to provide what seems to be a pretty good endorsement from the perspective of non-lefties:
“The nomination of Judge Gorsuch raises some very serious questions about whether he would be a Supreme Court Justice who believes the Constitution protects all of us, not just the wealthy,” it said in a statement.
Minority Leader Charles Schumer said that he has “very serious doubts” about Gorsuch proving himself to be in the judicial mainstream, adding that he had “hewed to an ideological approach to jurisprudence.”
Just before Trump announced Gorsuch’s nomination, Chris Matthews dialed the apocalypse amp up to eleven for a rant that was nothing short of a clear and obvious cry for a diaper change:
During Obama’s final four years, Matthews said that concerns about all of the 44th president’s executive orders amounted to “second-term birtherism.”
