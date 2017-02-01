Hillary Clinton to release new book & test paid speaker market’s appetite for influence peddlers with no influence
**Written by Doug Powers
Hillary’s comeback begins now:
Hillary Clinton has a lot of plans for 2017, including some reflections on her stunning loss last fall to Donald Trump.
The former secretary of state, senator and first lady is working on a book of personal essays expected to come out Sept. 26, Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The book, still untitled, is structured around hundreds of favorite quotations that have inspired her. The publisher said Clinton will use the quotes to “tell stories from her life, up to and including her experiences in the 2016 presidential campaign” and into her thoughts on the future.
“These are the words I live by,” Clinton said in a statement. “These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer.”
“I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers,” Clinton added.
Clinton will also resume her relationship with the Harry Walker Agency, the speakers bureau she worked with after she stepped down in 2013 as secretary of state.
The book is yet untitled, but I’m thinking “‘WHY AREN’T I 50 POINTS AHEAD?’ A Cautionary Tale” would sum it up. Or maybe a motivational angle would work while simultaneously explaining a dramatic drop in Hillary’s speaking fees: “Who Moved My Influence?”
