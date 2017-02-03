A little rumor birdie told Robert Reich the ‘right-wing’ was behind Berkeley violence
Former Bill Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich, with some help from CNN’s Don Lemon, sees “right-wing” fingerprints (via the always reliable “rumors”) all over the riot at UC Berkeley:
“There’s rumors that they actually were right-wingers. They were a part of a kind of group that was organized and ready to create the kind of tumult and danger you saw that forced the police to cancel the event,” Reich insisted. “So Donald Trump, when he says Berkeley doesn’t respect free speech rights, that’s a complete distortion of the truth.”
“You think it’s a strategy by [Milo Yiannopoulos] or right-wingers?” asked host Don Lemon.
“I wouldn’t bet against it,” Reich said. “I saw these people. They all looked very– almost paramilitary. They were not from the campus. I don’t want to say factually, but I’ve heard there was some relationship here between these people and the right-wing movement that is affiliated with Breitbart News.”
And if you need more convincing, Reich’s best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend knows this guy who’s going with this girl who knows this kid who saw conservatives destroying property in Berkeley that night. I’m convinced!
I don’t want to hear another word about “fake news” from these tools:
