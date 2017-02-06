Now that Obama’s gone it’s safe for the MSM to notice Iran’s ‘more powerful’ than they’ve been in decades

By Doug Powers • February 6, 2017 08:16 PM

Less than a year ago, the Obama administration was making it sound like Iran was now part of the free world’s drum circle, and the MSM was happy to help Obama & Kerry spread the word:

Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday heaped praise on the nuclear deal between Iran, the United States and five other powers on the occasion of its one-year anniversary, remarking that it has “lived up to its expectations” and “made the world safer.” “As of today, one year later, the program that so many people said will not work, a program that people said is absolutely doomed to see cheating and be broken and will make the world more dangerous has, in fact, made the world safer, lived up to its expectations and thus far, produced an ability to be able to create a peaceful nuclear program with Iran living up to its part of this bargain and obligation,” Kerry said in Paris before attending a parade for Bastille Day.

But just a few short months, a giant pallet of cash and one change of presidents later, the tone sure has changed:

President Trump’s tough talk on Iran is winning him friends in the Arab world, but it also carries a significant risk of conflict with a U.S. rival that is now more powerful than at any point since the creation of the Islamic republic nearly 40 years ago. With its warning last week that Iran is “on notice,” the Trump administration signaled a sharp departure from the policies of President Barack Obama, whose focus on pursuing a nuclear deal with Iran eclipsed historic U.S. concerns about Iranian expansionism and heralded a rare period of detente between Washington and Tehran.

[…]

Except that now the United States will be facing down a far stronger Iran, one that has taken advantage of the past six years of turmoil in the Arab world to steadily expand its reach and military capabilities.

That WaPo article is framed to make it sound like the Iran Deal made the world safer, but not safer safer — and if the Trump administration wouldn’t have noticed all would still be well.

Another Obama “legacy” turns to dust.

