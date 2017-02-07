Did You Know...

   

Hillary Clinton stakes claim on future in name of liberal women who shouldn’t have to wonder why they’re not ahead by 50 points

By Doug Powers  •  February 7, 2017 11:01 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

The other day I heard somebody ask if Hillary Clinton and some of the Dems learned anything from the 2016 election. The answer is a clear and resounding “abso-freaking-lutely not“:

Hillary Clinton says “the future is female” in a new video statement.

The former Democratic presidential nominee cites as an example the millions of demonstrators who took part in last month’s Women’s March.

The video was made for the MAKERS Conference, a California gathering focused on women’s leadership.

She says the world needs “strong women to step up and speak out.” She asks conference attendees to set an example for women and girls who are “worried about what the future holds” and whether women’s “rights, opportunities and values will endure.”

Hillary: “The future is female.”

Bill:

null

Men and conservative women aren’t welcome in Hillary’s march toward the future.

And through it all I get the feeling that Hillary still honestly can’t understand why she lost a lot of states not called California or New York.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

