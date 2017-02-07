Hillary Clinton stakes claim on future in name of liberal women who shouldn’t have to wonder why they’re not ahead by 50 points
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
The other day I heard somebody ask if Hillary Clinton and some of the Dems learned anything from the 2016 election. The answer is a clear and resounding “abso-freaking-lutely not“:
Hillary Clinton says “the future is female” in a new video statement.
The former Democratic presidential nominee cites as an example the millions of demonstrators who took part in last month’s Women’s March.
The video was made for the MAKERS Conference, a California gathering focused on women’s leadership.
She says the world needs “strong women to step up and speak out.” She asks conference attendees to set an example for women and girls who are “worried about what the future holds” and whether women’s “rights, opportunities and values will endure.”
Hillary: “The future is female.”
Bill:
Men and conservative women aren’t welcome in Hillary’s march toward the future.
And through it all I get the feeling that Hillary still honestly can’t understand why she lost a lot of states not called California or New York.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
A little rumor birdie told Robert Reich the ‘right-wing’ was behind Berkeley violence
February 3, 2017 12:48 PM by Doug Powers
SCOTUS-geddon: Chris Matthews’ leg thrill vaporized by Trump’s apocalyptic ‘shock & awe’ campaign
January 31, 2017 09:21 PM by Doug Powers
Cue awkward silence: North Dakota tax commish keeping eye out for W2 and 1099 forms from paid Standing Rock agitators
January 31, 2017 01:54 PM by Doug Powers
Ex-Prez who took nuns to court slams Trump on religious freedom
January 30, 2017 07:13 PM by Doug Powers
Flyover-speak 101: Dems holding crash courses in how to talk to ‘real people’
January 26, 2017 07:37 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Donald Trump