Liberal Event Horizon? Nancy Pelosi said something so wrong it stunned even Maxine Waters

February 7, 2017 08:49 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The year is young, but so far this is one of my favorite photo sequences:

Nancy Pelosi’s on gainsaying autopilot again, with a twist. This time the House Minority Leader forgot which Republican president she was slamming:

PELOSI: While it’s only a couple of weeks since the inauguration, there’s complete evidence, there’s prac–we’ve seen nothing that we can work— that I can work with President Bush on, and I’m disappointed because I thought that there might be some interest because of what he said in the campaign which turns out to be not true, a hoax and really dangerous to the economic stability of Americans working families.

Former President George W. Bush might be glad to know he’s gone but not forgotten. However, it was Maxine Waters’ reaction to Pelosi starting at about the 13-second mark that said it all:

Waters might later remind Pelosi that it’ll be harder to achieve the goal of impeaching Trump if she’s still focused on impeaching Bush.



