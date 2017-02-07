Ruth Bader Ginsburg laments partisan division & also would like to get rid of that darn Electoral College
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
A potential gold mine in ticket sales to disaffected & depressed Manhattan & L.A. liberals still weeping into tattered Stronger Together t-shirts awaits any inspired playwright who crafts a script for the alternate-reality play, “Hamilton The Musical II: Electoral College? Never Happened!”
Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be among those in the audience:
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she would support changing the Electoral College.
“There are some things I would like to change, one is the Electoral College,” she said late Monday at Stanford Law School in California, according to CNN.
“But that would require a constitutional amendment, and amending our Constitution is powerfully hard to do,” she added.
Ginsburg also lamented partisan divisions in Congress, which she said hurt the confirmation process for justices.
A constitutional amendment is difficult to do, especially if you’re on the wrong end of this self-inflicted ass kicking:
But at least the ex-prez doesn’t seem too bothered by it:
Chris Matthews is going to need some alone time after seeing that one.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Hillary Clinton stakes claim on future in name of liberal women who shouldn’t have to wonder why they’re not ahead by 50 points
February 7, 2017 11:01 AM by Doug Powers
Fifty Shades of Grey Lady: NY Times Mag troubled by ‘uncomfortable love affair’ on Super Sunday (open thread)
February 5, 2017 09:45 AM by Doug Powers
A little rumor birdie told Robert Reich the ‘right-wing’ was behind Berkeley violence
February 3, 2017 12:48 PM by Doug Powers
Calif. Lt. Gov. Newsom: UC Berkeley rioters violently shut down free speech because Trump’s irresponsible, or something
February 2, 2017 09:02 PM by Doug Powers
Laugh of the day: Cecile Richards calls Planned Parenthood ‘non-partisan’
February 2, 2017 04:21 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Abortion, Hillary Clinton, Politics