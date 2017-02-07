Ruth Bader Ginsburg laments partisan division & also would like to get rid of that darn Electoral College

By Doug Powers • February 7, 2017 03:15 PM

A potential gold mine in ticket sales to disaffected & depressed Manhattan & L.A. liberals still weeping into tattered Stronger Together t-shirts awaits any inspired playwright who crafts a script for the alternate-reality play, “Hamilton The Musical II: Electoral College? Never Happened!”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be among those in the audience:

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she would support changing the Electoral College. “There are some things I would like to change, one is the Electoral College,” she said late Monday at Stanford Law School in California, according to CNN. “But that would require a constitutional amendment, and amending our Constitution is powerfully hard to do,” she added. Ginsburg also lamented partisan divisions in Congress, which she said hurt the confirmation process for justices.

A constitutional amendment is difficult to do, especially if you’re on the wrong end of this self-inflicted ass kicking:

But at least the ex-prez doesn’t seem too bothered by it:

Chris Matthews is going to need some alone time after seeing that one.

