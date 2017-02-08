Global warming about to cause tons of environmentally-conscious Standing Rock protesters’ garbage to turn toxic
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
The Dakota Access Pipeline protesters left a little gift so the locals will be able to remember all they did to fight for the well-being of Mother Gaia:
North Dakota, you’re welcome! Because they care so much about the environment:
Sanitation crews are working hard to dispose of six months’ worth of garbage from a community the size of Wahpeton or Valley City. The mountains of debris need to be moved before the spring thaw occurs.
Making a dent in the immense amount of trash being hauled out of the Oceti Sakowin protest camp is being hindered by the weather. All the garbage that was left behind is now frozen into massive chunks of junk.
In a month, all this trash could become toxic.
“Standing Rock Environmental Protection Agency and Dakota Sanitation are working together to try and advert an environmental tragedy,” says Tom Doering, Morton County Emergency Manager.
It’s estimated it will take 250 trucks filled with litter to clear the camp.
The spring thaw — in other words, they’ll blame global warming for their toxic mess.
Eco-warriors haven’t had a clean environment “celebration” like this since Obama’s first inauguration:
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Cue awkward silence: North Dakota tax commish keeping eye out for W2 and 1099 forms from paid Standing Rock agitators
January 31, 2017 01:54 PM by Doug Powers
Report: EPA employees crying about Trump so much they might have to fine themselves for excessive facial runoff
January 27, 2017 08:24 PM by Doug Powers
Go figure! Al Gore not eager to explain why ‘tipping point’ passed with no climate apocalypse yet in sight
January 25, 2017 04:12 PM by Doug Powers
Perfect: Richard Branson sends private jet for Obamas so they can discuss how everybody’s going to die from fossil fuel emissions
January 24, 2017 09:21 AM by Doug Powers
Sponsors of Anarchy
January 18, 2017 07:50 AM by Michelle Malkin
Categories: Animal rights wackos, Code Pink, Enviro-nitwits, Feature Story, MoveOn.org