Global warming about to cause tons of environmentally-conscious Standing Rock protesters’ garbage to turn toxic

By Doug Powers  •  February 8, 2017 04:28 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The Dakota Access Pipeline protesters left a little gift so the locals will be able to remember all they did to fight for the well-being of Mother Gaia:

North Dakota, you’re welcome! Because they care so much about the environment:

Sanitation crews are working hard to dispose of six months’ worth of garbage from a community the size of Wahpeton or Valley City. The mountains of debris need to be moved before the spring thaw occurs.

Making a dent in the immense amount of trash being hauled out of the Oceti Sakowin protest camp is being hindered by the weather. All the garbage that was left behind is now frozen into massive chunks of junk.

In a month, all this trash could become toxic.

“Standing Rock Environmental Protection Agency and Dakota Sanitation are working together to try and advert an environmental tragedy,” says Tom Doering, Morton County Emergency Manager.

It’s estimated it will take 250 trucks filled with litter to clear the camp.

The spring thaw — in other words, they’ll blame global warming for their toxic mess.

Eco-warriors haven’t had a clean environment “celebration” like this since Obama’s first inauguration:

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Enviro-nitwits
