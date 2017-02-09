Dem Regrets? Dianne Feinstein has one (paging Harry Reid!)

By Doug Powers • February 9, 2017 04:09 PM

Remember this gem from then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in 2013?

Now that Donald Trump’s nominees are in the process of being confirmed one after the other with Democrats pretty much unable to do more than make noise and maybe try to sell some books and position for 2020, Sen. Dianne Feinstein is among those with regrets:

As the Senate works towards confirming President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, the impact of a controversial rules change in 2013 has been evident. Of the few cabinet nominees that have passed through the Senate, three were confirmed with under 60 votes. The Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State with 56 votes; Jeff Sessions as Attorney General with 52 votes; and Betsy DeVos, who barely reached a majority of 51 votes without Vice President Mike Pence’s deciding vote to confirm her as Secretary of Education.

Prior to Sessions’ confirmation vote on Wednesday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) told Independent Journal Review that Democrats “have done everything we can under the rules” to oppose the nominee. When IJR asked whether nuking the filibuster was a good idea in hindsight, Feinstein replied: “As we look back, it may well have been better to not have changed the rules.”

It’s hard to feel sorry for Dems over their self-inflicted party paralysis, isn’t it?

