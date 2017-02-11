How NOT to win taxpayer sympathy: EPA bureaucrats plan ‘slow walk’ strategy with Trump

By Doug Powers • February 11, 2017 02:31 PM

Apparently there’s a new pastime being considered at the EPA under Trump: Doing barely enough to not get fired:

Across the vast federal bureaucracy, Donald J. Trump’s arrival in the White House has spread anxiety, frustration, fear and resistance among many of the two million nonpolitical civil servants who say they work for the public, not a particular president. At the Environmental Protection Agency, a group of scientists strategized this past week about how to slow-walk President Trump’s environmental orders without being fired.

On Monday, about 100 employees at the agency’s Chicago office, which oversees the enforcement of environmental regulations in five Midwestern states, used their lunch hour to protest the Senate’s confirmation of Scott Pruitt, the Oklahoma attorney general, to lead the agency. Mr. Pruitt was a fierce critic of its mission under Mr. Obama.

Humble suggestion: Find bureaucrats who are wetting themselves at the thought of no longer being able to draw a good salary and retirement package in return for imposing their personal agendas on taxpayers and tell them they’re being transferred to work under Betsy DeVos at the Education Department. The problem might solve itself.

It’s not just the EPA, either:

At the Treasury Department, civil servants are quietly gathering information about whistle-blower protections as they polish their résumés.

“It’s almost a sense of dread, as in, what will happen to us,” said Gabrielle Martin, a trial lawyer and 30-year veteran at the Denver office of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, where colleagues now share daily, grim predictions about the fate of their jobs under Mr. Trump’s leadership. “It’s like the movie music when the shark is coming,” Ms. Martin said, referring to “Jaws,” the 1975 thriller. “People are just wary — is the shark going to come up out of the water?”

The level of entitlement and arrogance now entrenched in the federal bureaucracy is simply amazing.

