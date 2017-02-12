Dems have ‘serious concerns’ about ICE raids that rounded up dozens of violent felons (Sunday open thread)

By Doug Powers • February 12, 2017 10:04 AM

Sunday “talk amongst yourselves” time again. A few odds and ends to kick things off…

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested hundreds of people in the country illegally recently, and naturally many Democrats have “serious concerns” about this:

United States immigration authorities arrested several hundred illegal immigrants during raids in at least six different states this week, the first under President Donald Trump. According to the Washington Post, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrest immigrants in California, Illinois, Georgia, New York, South Carolina and North Carolina. More from the Post: Officials said the raids targeted known criminals, but they also netted some immigrants without criminal records, an apparent departure from similar enforcement waves during the Obama administration. Last month, Trump substantially broadened the scope of who the Department of Homeland Security can target to include those with minor offenses or no convictions at all. ICE spokeswoman Gillian Christensen told the post that the raids — which ICE likes to call “targeted enforcement actions” — were routine actions taken by immigration authorities to crack down on illegal immigration.

The Left are also trying to whip up panic that the arrests are just the tip of the Trump iceberg but unsurprisingly aren’t bothering to mention that ICE said the L.A. raids were planned when Obama was still president.

Dems like Sen. Dianne Feinstein and others are sorely troubled in spite of the fact that the vast majority of those arrested were the “violent criminals” they claim the gov’t should be focusing on:

“These reports show the serious consequences of the president’s executive order, which allows all undocumented immigrants to be categorized as criminals and requires increased enforcement in communities, rather than prioritizing dangerous criminals,” California Sen. Dianne Feinstein said in a statement responding to media reports of the stepped up enforcement, including some accounts that the actions were targeting low-priority undocumented immigrants, including family men and women.

[…]

“The President wants to show off and it appears he has unleashed the Department of Homeland Security to kick-out large numbers of immigrants and anyone they encounter, without much oversight, review or due process,” said Illinois Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez. “The goal of such policies is to inject fear into immigrant communities, frighten families and children, and drive immigrants farther underground. It damages public safety and the fabric of American communities while putting a burden on local social services and the foster-care system.” Gutierrez’s concerns were echoed by Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, a Democrat from California. “I am outraged to hear of the recent ICE arrests in southern California. If the Trump administration is genuinely concerned about threats to American security, it should prioritize violent felons and others who pose real danger,” Roybal-Allard said in a statement.

Looks to me like ICE was prioritizing violent felons, but this goes against the Dem talking points so they’ll ignore it:

Maybe Feinstein & friends should declare their yards sanctuary cities and ask ICE to drop off all these people off at their houses.

*****

The Obama presidency is history, but his sycophantic media live on. Actual headline in the Washington Post last week:

If the WaPo gig doesn’t work out there’s always room in North Korean State Media for that level of work.

*****

Hillary Clinton might be more self-aware than she gets credit for:

“Contrary to this view that she had held onto this dream of being the first woman president, I think she came close to not running,” Palmieri told CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett in this week’s episode of “The Takeout” podcast. In 2015, the decision whether or not to run was real, Palmieri recalled. “She went in with a lot of reluctance because she knew what would happen with the press coverage of her,” Palmieri explained. “She knew what Republicans do to her.” But Clinton “decided to do it because she thought she was the person who could best be president and that she was the Democrat that was best positioned to be able to win.” However, after a campaign as brutal and as divisive as this one, Palmieri concluded, “I think she’s one of the people who’s least surprised that she lost.”

Oh, I don’t know, Clinton seemed fairly confident last summer:

By the way, Hillary’s going to make a Fashion Week appearance in NYC next week. Not enough states wanted Hillary to be president but that doesn’t mean America’s had enough of her style sense:

*****

The Grammy Awards are tonight, providing yet another opportunity for “artists” to stand in front of a couple thousand like-minded people who work in a like-minded industry, say things they’ll all agree with, and then pat each other on the back for being so courageous.

*****

Watch out, America, because Joe Biden’s signed with a Hollywood talent agency:

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have hired Hollywood agents. The Bidens and Creative Artists Agency announced Friday that CAA would represent them.

[…]

CAA is one of the leading talent agencies in Hollywood, with clients including Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt and Will Smith. The agency also represents athletes.

I’m hoping one of Joe’s first Hollywood projects is a “Rifleman” reboot called “The Shotgunman”:

Have a good Sunday all!

*****

