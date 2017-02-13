Chuck Schumer demands ICE show him what arrested ‘law-abiding’ illegals did that was so illegal
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Senator Chuck Schumer is demanding that Immigration & Customs Enforcement officials tell him what all the illegals they’ve arrested these last few days did that was so illegal:
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration is rounding up and deporting “law-abiding” illegal immigrants and is demanding “details” about who is being targeted in a series of recent raids carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
“I have always supported smart immigration enforcement that helps to keep our country safe, but raids targeting law-abiding immigrants and treating those with traffic violations the same as murderers and robbers will only achieve the opposite,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement Monday.
Immigration officials said the agency targeted mainly serious criminals and those who are considered a public safety threat.
But the move has alarmed immigration proponents who say many of the illegal immigrants targeted did not have criminal records.
ICE should send a letter to concerned Dems saying they targeted these particular people because they’re climate change deniers. That plus a lot of them apparently weren’t just wanted for jaywalking:
