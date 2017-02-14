Top House Dems again show off their ‘fake news’-spotting skills
**Written by Doug Powers
After the resignation of Michael Flynn as President Trump’s National Security Adviser, House Dems held a press conference that featured in part Elijah Cummings followed by Nancy Pelosi both citing a tweet from a fake Flynn Twitter account as proof the “scandal” runs deep. Here’s Pelosi dialing the “fake news” amp up to eleven:
Too bad she’s not as skeptical of the authenticity of tweets from unverified accounts as she is about videos involving Planned Parenthood.
Later, Pelosi was informed that what she said was about as accurate as most everything else that comes out of her mouth:
You could play the “caption Pelosi” game with just about anything: “What do you mean you can’t keep your plan if you like it?”
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
