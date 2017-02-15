Did You Know...

   

Dan Rather hoping Trump can help him relive the heady days of Watergate before he got fired

Share
By Doug Powers  •  February 15, 2017 04:22 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

“Truth in the News” professor and dismissed CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather is pining for another Watergate to cover (on Facebook) and he’s got a lot of hope pinned on the young Trump administration:

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather lambasted the Trump administration on Tuesday evening for its association with former national security adviser Mike Flynn, claiming “this Russia scandal” might end up being as “big as Watergate.”

“Watergate is the biggest political scandal of my lifetime, until maybe now. It was the closest we came to a debilitating constitutional crisis, until maybe now. On a 10 scale of armageddon for our form of government, I would put Watergate at a 9,” Rather wrote on Facebook.

“This Russia scandal is currently somewhere around a 5 or 6, in my opinion, but it is cascading in intensity seemingly by the hour. And we may look back and see, in the end, that it is at least as big as Watergate. It may become the measure by which all future scandals are judged. It has all the necessary ingredients, and that is chilling.”

And what would Rather say was the biggest broadcast journalism scandal of his lifetime?

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Dan Rather,Media,Media Bias
Printer Friendly

Dan Rather: Obama has lost his mojo; presidential race is flat and boring

July 27, 2012 04:41 PM by Doug Powers

Missing in action

It’s time for NBC News to appoint an independent ethics watchdog

April 9, 2012 02:06 PM by Michelle Malkin

The Dan Rather journalism seal of approval

February 26, 2008 10:27 AM by Michelle Malkin

Trust.

A reminder about the definition of "Swift-Boating"

February 21, 2008 02:18 PM by Michelle Malkin

Setting the record straight.

Dan Rather, the Captain Ahab of journalism

January 9, 2008 10:40 AM by Michelle Malkin

Damn those bloggers.


Categories: Dan Rather, Rathergate

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook