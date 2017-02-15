Dan Rather hoping Trump can help him relive the heady days of Watergate before he got fired

**Written by Doug Powers

“Truth in the News” professor and dismissed CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather is pining for another Watergate to cover (on Facebook) and he’s got a lot of hope pinned on the young Trump administration:

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather lambasted the Trump administration on Tuesday evening for its association with former national security adviser Mike Flynn, claiming “this Russia scandal” might end up being as “big as Watergate.”

“Watergate is the biggest political scandal of my lifetime, until maybe now. It was the closest we came to a debilitating constitutional crisis, until maybe now. On a 10 scale of armageddon for our form of government, I would put Watergate at a 9,” Rather wrote on Facebook.

“This Russia scandal is currently somewhere around a 5 or 6, in my opinion, but it is cascading in intensity seemingly by the hour. And we may look back and see, in the end, that it is at least as big as Watergate. It may become the measure by which all future scandals are judged. It has all the necessary ingredients, and that is chilling.”