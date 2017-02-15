Go figure: Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for something Eric Holder said never happens

By Doug Powers • February 15, 2017 07:58 AM

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said again fairly recently that voter ID initiatives are laws that “discriminate or that disenfranchise in the name of a problem that doesn’t exist.” With that in mind, according to Holder, you are not reading this:

A Mexican citizen living in Texas was sentenced this week to eight years in prison for voting illegally in elections in 2012 and 2014. Rosa Maria Ortega, 37, was found guilty Wednesday on two counts of illegal voting after she falsely claimed to be a United States citizen and voted at least five times between 2012 and 2014. A jury sentenced her Thursday to eight years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Bonus points: The woman and her lawyer blame Trump:

Dems make it sound like it’s too difficult for some to vote while the evidence again points to it being too easy.

