Lapdogs miss previous master? Chuck Todd says Trump’s ‘un-American’ for ‘delegitimizing’ MSM
**Written by Doug Powers
Being jarred back to consciousness after an eight-year nap on the couch can really cause one to be grumpy. Case-in-point: After a lengthy hibernation the mainstream media just wasn’t ready to be doused with a bucket of cold water on Thursday:
President Donald Trump’s press conference on Thursday was the “harshest and most sustained attack on the media by a president of the United States in history,” according to Howard Kurtz.
During the question-and-answer session, Trump repeatedly criticized CNN and tussled with its reporter, Jim Acosta, and was terse with MSNBC correspondent Kristen Welker.
“You couldn’t turn away,” Kurtz said on “Special Report” tonight.
It was a tough experience for any reporter who forgot to wear a cup:
Meet the Press host Chuck Todd saw it not as an sustained slam on the mainstream media, but an attack on America itself:
“De-legitimizing the press is un-American”? This from a high profile representative of a body that spent the last several years neutering themselves with a copy of Audacity of Hope duct taped to an ax handle. The “de-legitimizing” of the MSM was self-inflicted, happened well before Trump took the oath of office, and is one of the reasons why he won. Try again, Chuck.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
