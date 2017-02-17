Awwwk-ward: EPA employees who called Senators to lobby against this nominee, meet your new boss!

By Doug Powers • February 17, 2017 01:40 PM

Employees at the EPA have reportedly been working the phones in order to convince the Senate to stop the nomination of Scott Pruitt:

In an unusual show of opposition for federal employees, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) workers have been calling their senators to urge them to reject President Trump’s pick to lead their agency, The New York Times reported Thursday. Scott Pruitt, the attorney general of Oklahoma, has sued the EPA more than a dozen times in his current post, alarming many of the agency’s employees, who fear that, if confirmed, he will work to dismantle its progress.

EPA bureaucrats, meet the new boss, not the same as the old boss:

The Senate confirmed Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency, an agency Republicans desperately want to rein in after what they charge was eight years of dangerous activism under the Obama administration that hurt businesses, jobs and the economy. Pruitt maybe just the person to do it. As Oklahoma attorney general he sued the agency many times in that pursuit and has vowed to curb the EPA’s regulatory reach once in office. The largely party line vote was 52-46. Democratic senators Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who both represent energy producing states, voted for Pruitt. Moderate Republican Susan Collins of Maine voted against him.

There’s no better way to impress the new boss than by having him find out you were working the phones to try and stop him from getting the job. Hopefully somebody’s about to be “promoted” to the Animas River cleanup crew.

If the EPA keeps the whole planet from being destroyed, as the panicked reaction from many progressives certainly indicates, how did humanity survive prior to 1970? Maybe the guardians of Richard Nixon’s legacy could explain that one.

