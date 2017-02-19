At last, a website that allows Hillary fans to exist in a comforting alternate reality (Sunday open thread)

By Doug Powers • February 19, 2017 10:39 AM

Another Sunday open thread brings with it great news for those still in denial about Hillary Clinton’s loss: Behold HillaryBeatTrump.org — a world where Hillary is the nation’s 45th president, dammit!

Stuff like this is so funny it may well have been written by a Trump fan for all I know:

Here’s a freshened up logo they should feel free to use:

(h/t PsychicPebble)

The Washington Post, on their Snapchat section, are trying out a new motto and image. I kid you not:

Meanwhile, the dinosaur print media continues to die in broad daylight.

Who’s the favorite to win the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination? My money at this point is on John McCain:

Republican Sen. John McCain took a veiled swipe at President Donald Trump’s attacks on the media, cautioning that suppressing the press “is how dictators get started.” McCain, who has broken with Trump on several issues, made the comments in an exclusive interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd, after being asked about the president’s condemnation of several media outlets as “fake news” and “an enemy of the American people.” “I hate the press. I hate you especially,” McCain joked. “But the fact is we need you. We need a free press. We must have it. It’s vital.” “If you want to preserve — I’m very serious now — if you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and many times adversarial press,” McCain said. “And without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time. That’s how dictators get started.”

How Debbie Wasserman Schultz made this accusation without lightning striking is anybody’s guess:

The former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee said Wednesday that reported contacts between President Donald Trump’s campaign aides and Russia amounted to collusion. Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront” the media reports necessitated an “independent, bipartisan investigation.” “With every passing day, it gets more and more disturbing, and more and more evidence that there was collusion,” Wasserman Schultz said.

And when it comes to spotting collusion, Debbie should know.

For some reason, the media continue to be perplexed by why “regular people” don’t hold a positive view of them:

Trump: "The media is the enemy of the American people" Media: "Hold my beer" pic.twitter.com/gW25o2vxe8 — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 18, 2017

The New York Times recently cited the buzz of the Trump alarm clock as being loud enough to have awakened the MSM from their 8-year hibernation:

The New York Times on Thursday discovered that journalists have found a “renewed sense of mission” under Donald Trump. Times reporters Michael M. Grynbaum and Sydney Ember explained, “For journalists anxious about the state of their profession, there is a renewed sense of mission.” The headline cheered, “Journalists, Battered and Groggy, Find a Renewed Sense of Mission.”

Pointing out media bias is a lot easier when they flat-out admit it.

Have a good Sunday all!

