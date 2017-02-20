Did You Know...

   

NBC News’ Presidents Day lamentation: Trump will NOT be the shortest-serving leader in US history

By Doug Powers  •  February 20, 2017 12:59 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

It’s President’s Day, and NBC News observed the occasion in their own totally objective MSM kind of way:

This story should have been preceded by a trigger warning for Michael Moore:

This Presidents Day, as thousands prepare to swarm the streets for anti-administration rallies, President Donald Trump has reached his 32nd day in office – meaning he will not have the shortest term in the Oval Office.

NBC News published the same kind of “trivia” early in Obama’s presidency, right?

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

