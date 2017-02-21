Michael Moore launches ‘Resistance Calendar’ as way to bring down Trump, help remember Chavez & Castro birthdays

**Written by Doug Powers

At this point Democrats should be huddling up to figure out how to win some elections starting late next year, but instead they’ve been given the opportunity to keep busy checking dates for the next “moon Trump Tower” event or the time and place of Ashley Judd and Madonna’s next cries for help disguised as anti-Trump performance art:

Michael Moore, the liberal filmmaker and vocal opponent of President Trump, has launched an online calendar to track anti-Trump events around the world.

The “Resistance Calendar” allows anyone to add an event happening at any location to the calendar.

In a post on Facebook announcing the new calendar on Monday, Moore said he intends it to serve as a “one-stop site” and “clearinghouse of all actions” for anti-Trump events around the country.

“Our goal is his removal from office — and the defeat of any politician who isn’t with us,” Moore said in his post. “WE ARE THE MAJORITY.”