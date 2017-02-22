Mother Earth DOA from smoke inhalation after environmentalists leave DAPL protest site a smoldering mess

By Doug Powers • February 22, 2017 04:34 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Police began the process of shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline protest site today, and the tireless advocates for a clean environment added to their already sizable carbon footprint. Here’s just a sampling of the lengths eco-warriors went today to protect Mother Gaia from capitalist ickiness:

We've been moved way back by police. #NoDAPL Protestors set guard shack at north entrance on fire and barricaded it. pic.twitter.com/Y8P9bCB96j — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) February 22, 2017

The air smells cleaner already, doesn’t it?

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus