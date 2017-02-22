Did You Know...

   

Mother Earth DOA from smoke inhalation after environmentalists leave DAPL protest site a smoldering mess

Share
By Doug Powers  •  February 22, 2017 04:34 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Police began the process of shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline protest site today, and the tireless advocates for a clean environment added to their already sizable carbon footprint. Here’s just a sampling of the lengths eco-warriors went today to protect Mother Gaia from capitalist ickiness:

The air smells cleaner already, doesn’t it?

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Enviro-nitwits,global warming,Politics
Printer Friendly

Awwwk-ward: EPA employees who called Senators to lobby against this nominee, meet your new boss!

February 17, 2017 01:40 PM by Doug Powers

doh

It’s never too late to be “promoted” to the Animas River cleanup crew!

Global warming about to cause tons of environmentally-conscious Standing Rock protesters’ garbage to turn toxic

February 8, 2017 04:28 PM by Doug Powers

garbage1

Re-creation of Obama’s first inaugural?

Cue awkward silence: North Dakota tax commish keeping eye out for W2 and 1099 forms from paid Standing Rock agitators

January 31, 2017 01:54 PM by Doug Powers

nowwewait

Checkmate

Report: EPA employees crying about Trump so much they might have to fine themselves for excessive facial runoff

January 27, 2017 08:24 PM by Doug Powers

nooooo

Trouble in bureaucrat paradise?

Go figure! Al Gore not eager to explain why ‘tipping point’ passed with no climate apocalypse yet in sight

January 25, 2017 04:12 PM by Doug Powers

goresuv

“We gotta keep working”


Categories: Al Gore, Enviro-nitwits

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook