Shock poll: Vast majority of Americans think local politicians should have to comply with the law

By Doug Powers  •  February 22, 2017 07:22 AM

Here’s a real stunner (via John Sexton at Hot Air):

An overwhelming majority of Americans believe that cities that arrest illegal immigrants for crimes should be required to turn them over to federal authorities.

The poll shows that President Trump has broad public support in his effort to crack down on sanctuary cities.

A survey from Harvard–Harris Poll provided exclusively to The Hill found that 80 percent of voters say local authorities should have to comply with the law by reporting to federal agents the illegal immigrants they come into contact with.
[…]
The Harvard–Harris Poll survey found strong support for an overhaul of the nation’s immigration laws, with 77 percent saying they support comprehensive immigration reform against only 23 percent who oppose.

“While there is broad support for comprehensive immigration reform, there is overwhelming opposition to sanctuary cities,” said Harvard–Harris co-director Mark Penn. “The public wants honest immigrants treated fairly and those who commit crimes deported and that’s very clear from the data.”

Sanctuary City proponents like NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio would rather be the arbiter of what crimes are just sort of against the law vs. the ones that are really against the law.

