New York Times, Washington Post in heated battle over which paper woke up fastest from 8-year hibernation
Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
On Sunday I mentioned the Washington Post’s ominous new motto, “Democracy Dies in Darkness”:
That replaced what had been the paper’s maxim since 2009: “Yeah But It’s Probably Nothing.”
Not to be outdone, the New York Times is going to launch a new ad campaign during Sunday night’s “Anti-Trump Rants Along With a Few Awards About Movies” telecast. The Times is attempting to eclipse the Post’s “Democracy Dies in Darkness” with “The Truth is More Important Now Than Ever”:
The New York Times will run its first-ever advertising during the Academy Awards this Sunday with a spot that appears to target the Trump administration titled “The Truth.”
The ad lists conflicting statements that all start with three words, “The truth is.”
[…]
The ad ends with words in bold: “The truth is hard/the truth is hard to know/the truth is more important than ever.“
They’ll do anything to get Meryl Streep to subscribe for home delivery.
However, the Washington Post just scored a bonus MSM-style “journalism” point by hiring John Podesta. Your move, NYT!
