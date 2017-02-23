New York Times, Washington Post in heated battle over which paper woke up fastest from 8-year hibernation

By Doug Powers • February 23, 2017 07:23 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

On Sunday I mentioned the Washington Post’s ominous new motto, “Democracy Dies in Darkness”:

That replaced what had been the paper’s maxim since 2009: “Yeah But It’s Probably Nothing.”

Not to be outdone, the New York Times is going to launch a new ad campaign during Sunday night’s “Anti-Trump Rants Along With a Few Awards About Movies” telecast. The Times is attempting to eclipse the Post’s “Democracy Dies in Darkness” with “The Truth is More Important Now Than Ever”:

The New York Times will run its first-ever advertising during the Academy Awards this Sunday with a spot that appears to target the Trump administration titled “The Truth.” The ad lists conflicting statements that all start with three words, “The truth is.”

[…]

The ad ends with words in bold: “The truth is hard/the truth is hard to know/the truth is more important than ever.“

They’ll do anything to get Meryl Streep to subscribe for home delivery.

However, the Washington Post just scored a bonus MSM-style “journalism” point by hiring John Podesta. Your move, NYT!

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus