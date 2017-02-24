2017 hits full stride early: Media slams White House & vice versa as witches cast spell on Trump admin

By Doug Powers • February 24, 2017 09:00 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

On Friday, WH Press Sec Sean Spicer had a “gaggle” with reporters, except the LA Times, CNN, Buzzfeed, Politico and NY Times claimed their reporters were barred (though the WH denied that):

President Trump’s war with the press intensified Friday when several journalists perceived as critical of the administration charged they were barred from a press briefing with White House spokesman Sean Spicer and lodged a complaint. Those claiming they were barred included The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, CNN and Politico. Fox News, which was not kept from covering the event, nonetheless joined a complaint by the chair of the five-network television pool. The action, which came after Trump delivered a rousing speech to a friendly crowd at the Conservative Poitical Action Conference, also drew a rebuke from the White House Correspondents’ Association. “The WHCA board is protesting strongly against how today’s gaggle is being handled by the White House,” Jeff Mason, WHCA president said in a statement. “We encourage the organizations that were allowed in to share the material with others in the press corps who were not.”

Some of the journos who are gravely concerned about the Trump admin’s favoritism discussed this very nightmare scenario the last time they had dinner at John Podesta’s house.

The press complaints about Spicer took place after Trump again took the media to the woodshed at CPAC Friday morning.

If it makes the MSM feel any better, witches will kick off the weekend by casting this spell on Trump and his supporters:

“I call upon you / To bind / Donald J. Trump / So that he may fail utterly / That he may do no harm / To any human soul / Nor any tree / Animal / Rock / Stream / or Sea,” goes part of the spell. It later calls for spirits to bind “all those who enable his wickedness and those whose mouths speak his poisonous lies,” as well.

That’ll probably end up being the Washington Post’s next slogan.



**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus