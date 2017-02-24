LA Times: Trump’s so emotionally traumatizing that even therapists are in need of therapy, or something
**Written by Doug Powers
Because of all this, somewhere in the L.A. area a screenwriter is feverishly working on a script for “Sigmund Trumpstopper, PhD: Psychologist to the Triggered Stars”:
In her 35 years as a therapist, Arlene Drake has never heard so many clients talking about the same issue. Week after week, they complain of panic attacks and insomnia because of President Trump. They’re too anxious to concentrate at work. One woman’s fear turned into intense, physical pain.
“It’s just a nightmare,” said Drake, who practices in West L.A.
Drake was trained not to reveal her personal beliefs, but now will agree with clients if they say they don’t support Trump.
“If this were just another session, if this weren’t such a big thing, if this weren’t so evil, I wouldn’t,” she said. “But I have to stand for what I stand for and that does cross over into politics.”
Therapists nationwide say they’ve been overwhelmed by the strong feelings triggered by one of the most divisive figures in modern political history.
[…]
Among the unanswered questions for therapists: Can they validate clients’ feelings without wading too far into politics? What’s the best way to uphold and act on their personal values? How can they help people deal with something that’s so pervasive and unpredictable?
“It’s thrown therapists,” Doherty said. “We’re struggling with it because we’ve never dealt with it — and now we’re forced to.”
The tales of triggering go on and on. So far psychologists’ interactive role-play with a Trump stick puppet saying “build the wall” seems to have only made things worse.
Think about it: We’re only just over a month in. Three years from now these people are at risk of going full-blown Lord of the Flies.
