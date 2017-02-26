Good news! Hillary assures DNC she’s going to continue to be there ‘every step of the way’ (Sunday open thread)

By Doug Powers • February 26, 2017 10:00 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

It’s another Sunday in that awkward and boring sliver of downtime between football and baseball season, so let’s bide some time with an open thread.

First off, Hillary Clinton addressed the DNC meeting by video and had some news that will be comforting… to Republicans:

“Let resistance plus persistence equal progress for our party and our country,” she said, adding that the party’s “best days are ahead” if Democrats stand together for what they believe. “Keep fighting and keep the faith and I’ll be right there with you every step of the way,” she ended.

Here’s hoping she sticks to that promise!

*****

Yesterday, the Democratic National Committee elected their next chairperson. This is the tense moment right before the announcement was made of who would take over the Democrat Party:

The DNC elected Obama’s Labor Secretary Tom Perez to head the party and tasked him with showing their future presidential candidates where Wisconsin is located:

After a difficult 2016 campaign that saw them lose the White House, both chambers of Congress and state houses across the country, Democrats elected Tom Perez on Saturday to lead the Democratic National Committee and rebuild the party. Perez, the former labor secretary in the Obama administration, won in a second round of voting and was considered the heavy favorite of the Democratic establishment. He earned 235 votes from the 447 DNC members — the voting bloc that decides the chairmanship. “Team Tom means ‘team,'” Perez said at the 2017 Winter DNC Meeting in Atlanta. “And as a team, we will work together.”

The first thing the DNC should do is install a “mute” button on this guy:

"They’re going to study this era in American history," Perez tells DNC party, says Democrats will lead "resistance" https://t.co/rp5mtpDOgq pic.twitter.com/4Mic6tnpuG — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 25, 2017

If new #DNCChair Tom Perez jabber-shouts & flappy-flails like this for the next 4 years, Trump 2020 is a shoo-in. https://t.co/LHNOF5niex — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 25, 2017

*****

France’s idea to combat terrorism by opening “deradicalization centers” isn’t going so well:

A bipartisan report in the French Senate minced no words in describing this country’s efforts to “deradicalize” former and future terrorists. The French government’s attempt — including the controversial opening of a deradicalization center in the middle of the countryside — was a “total fiasco,” in the words of Philippe Bas, a senator from the center-right Republicans party. Among the most damning elements in the report was a firm condemnation of the planned network of 12 deradicalization centers, perhaps the most widely publicized — and criticized — element of the government’s push to combat homegrown extremism. A wave of terrorist violence — perpetrated mostly by French or European Union passport holders — has claimed the lives of 230 people in France since January 2015, and the Socialist administration of François Hollande has struggled to improvise a solution to the problem.

[…]

But five months later, only one of 12 planned centers has opened, and that one — in an 18th-century chateau deep in the scenic Loire Valley — is empty.

[…]

The report concluded that the programs had been designed hastily without proper due diligence.

If this fails they’ll try the “pretty please” approach to convincing would-be terrorists to reconsider, then blame global warming when that doesn’t work.

*****

The media just won’t let “Clinton” go, because apparently it’s Chelsea’s turn:

Other reads that still make Clinton uncomfortable to this day include The Exorcist, Hannibal and the Starr Report.

*****

Many media outlets have been wrestling with one of the more pressing issues of the day: Whether to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner now that Trump’s president. Their decision was made easier this weekend:

President Donald Trump has announced that he will not attend this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a move that comes amid increasingly hostile relations between the media and the White House. “I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

MSM’s bluff = called. It’s just a guess, but the WHCD organizers will now probably ask Alec Baldwin show up to play the part of the president while all the media outlets that threatened to boycott attend and applaud wildly while not realizing they’re proving Trump’s point.

*****

For this California senator, the fact that half the kids in her state are on Medicaid is something to brag about instead of be alarmed by:

Government dependence at an early age is great news to Democrat politicians. Her only regret is that the percentage isn’t a lot higher.

*****

Last and least, the Academy Awards are tonight. Do a shot every time an award winner does NOT mention Trump and you’ll feel 100 percent Monday morning.

Have a good Sunday all!

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus