DNC finally **on board with Voter ID (**exceptions apply)
On Saturday the DNC elected a new captain of the party’s tribute to Titanic, but first, interim chair Donna Brazile said she didn’t trust the electronic voting method and opted for paper ballots — **guess why:
“Pursuant to the rules of procedure, the chair has the discretion as to the voting mechanism,” Brazile said. “It is my determination, based on the system that we tested this morning, that I would like to use paper ballots. And I’ll tell you why.”
“We have to make sure that we can not just count the ballots but verify every name and signature,” Brazile told Democratic Party members, receiving applause.”And I want to make sure that at the conclusion of all of our votes, that you, the members of this party, will be able to review those ballots.”
Brazile’s step to ensure that ballots could be verified appeared to be an attempt to ensure only registered members of the DNC cast votes in the election.
Disenfranchisement in the DNC’s party leader selection process must be addressed! Anybody got Eric Holder’s number?
