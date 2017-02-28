Maybe DAPL protesters left behind all that trash to give the abandoned dogs something to play with

By Doug Powers • February 28, 2017 09:37 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Well look at that, some of the “environmentalists” protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline left behind more than just a toxic garbage heap at Camp Sewage:

It was a hectic week as law enforcement officials worked to clear the Oceti Sakowin protest camp in North Dakota. As officers moved in, and protesters moved out, garbage wasn’t the only thing abandoned. Two dogs and six puppies were found and rescued at the main Dakota Access Pipeline camp by Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue. Those with the rescue have been working hard to catch all of the animals left behind at the camp — and they’re not giving up on these abandoned pets. “Extremely sad — being these guys were left behind. But we offer, Furry Friends offers hope. I mean, there’s so much hope within Furry Friends as far as these puppies finding homes,” said Tiffany Hardy.

They’re as serious about animal welfare as they are about the environment.

John Sexton at Hot Air: “There’s something wrong with people who say they want to save the world but can’t manage to take care of their own pets.”

