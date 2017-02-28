SOTU open thread: Rep. Maxine Waters to be self-designated survivor of congressional Dem Resistance™

By Doug Powers • February 28, 2017 04:31 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Here’s a spot for some talk about Trump’s first State of the Union address. What have the Dems got up their sleeves? (Update: I’ve been reminded this is not technically a “State of the Union” because it’s his first, so it’s referred to as an “address to a joint session of Congress”)

Rep. Maxine Waters has said she will not attend:

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, the ranking member on the House Financial Services Committee, told House Democrats at a caucus meeting this morning that she will not attend the speech because she doesn’t think she will be able to control herself, according to Democrats who attended. “The president is not going to say what I want him to say,” Waters told ABC News in an interview after the meeting. “He’s going to take credit for everything.” Waters has emerged as one of Trump’s loudest critics on Capitol Hill. She has called his team a “bunch of scumbags” and said he is “leading himself” to impeachment.

“The Resistance” has a self-designated survivor in Congress in the event of something catastrophic. Waters is trying to convince other Dems to join her. It might be kind of funny if Trump were to point at empty Democrat seats and say “On some days the swamp drains itself!”

One Democrat is attending, but with a super-courageous form of protest:

And if people still don’t care, he plans to hold his breath for the duration of the speech.

What will the Dems have up their sleeves (besides bringing “undocumented immigrants”)? This Dem Rep thinks “The Resistance” will look like this tonight:

Trump & his legions prepare to storm Capitol tonight. House Democrats ready to #resist pic.twitter.com/cBuGmyeLGp — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) February 28, 2017

Congressional Dems are building the “Resistance” for tonight as we speak. Here’s a live look-in:





Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear will deliver the Dem SOTU rebuttal, which will be some kind of longer version of “We don’t want to scare anybody but we’re all about to die.”

On TV, MSNBC’s coverage will feature Chris Matthews, along with Michael Moore, Kathy Griffin, Bill Maher and Rob Reiner. I’d rather stick needles in my eyes while listening to a looped recording of Hillary cackling.

Update:

Gee, something seems to be bugging Nancy Pelosi:

“I could have been a contender…”



**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus