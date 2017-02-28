The Academy Awards could rescue falling ratings with addition of ‘Outstanding Achievement in Eco-Hypocrisy’ category
Sure, maybe this should be prefaced with a “reportedly,” but since we’re talking about mega climate change hypocrite Leo DiCaprio I’m not sure it’s necessary because it’s nothing out of the ordinary:
Totally believable:
Australian eyebrow-artist to the stars Sharon-Lee Hamilton was flown from Sydney to Los Angeles to tend to a select few celebrities’ brows before the 2017 Oscars.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are reportedly two members of the Hollywood elite who insisted on Hamilton flying the 7,500 across the Pacific Ocean, despite DiCaprio’s environmental stance.
Hamilton has previously revealed that when travelling on request, her costs are covered.
So with Hamilton’s signature brow consultation costing $200 (£124) for men, it’s safe to say DiCaprio and Maguire will have paid a small fortune for their perfect Oscars brows.
In fairness, it’s incredibly difficult to find somebody in the Los Angeles area that does eyebrows.
Also, get the tiny violins, because the Oscars ratings hit a nine-year low. Shockingly, a lot of people probably don’t want to commit to staying up until well after midnight to watch mega-rich climate change hypocrites lecture them about their politics and carbon footprint.
Friendly suggestion for the Academy: Viewership would skyrocket next year if an “Outstanding Achievement in Eco Hypocrisy” category was added.
