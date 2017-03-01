Oprah’s throwaway comment about running for president makes her the clear Dem 2020 frontrunner

By Doug Powers • March 1, 2017 04:10 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

At this point the Dems’ best hopes for 2020 appear to be pinned on Steve Beshear, Keith Olbermann and the guy who’s trying to teach Elizabeth Warren to speak Iroquoian before her meeting with a genealogist/oppo research expert. Given all that, in a welcome turn of events, Dems who have Oprah in their fantasy league 2020 presidential race just got a small boost:

President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory may have been Oprah Winfrey’s aha moment, as the talk show icon is now signaling she may be open to a presidential bid. Asked whether she may be able to break the glass ceiling to be elected president, Winfrey smiled. “I actually never thought that that was — I never considered the conversation even a possibility. I just thought, oh, oh,” she said in a conversation with billionaire David Rubenstein on Bloomberg’s “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations.” She later added, “No, that won’t be happening, but I mean, I did used to think, well gee, you had to know so much more than I thought you had to know.”

An Oprah candidacy would be a big sell inside the Democratic Party though. Just after Hillary’s loss the downtrodden billionaire agreed with Michelle Obama about knowing what not having hope feels like. However, all the places Hillary lost would laugh off Winfrey’s candidacy, but the DNC doesn’t seem too into learning lessons these days.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus