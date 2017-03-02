NYT op-ed sums up hysterics about Jeff Sessions

By Doug Powers • March 2, 2017 10:22 PM

If this doesn’t inadvertently put much of the freakout in a nice little nutshell nothing does:

That sounds about as expected.

On Thursday, Sessions recused himself from any Russia-related investigations. I was rather hoping he’d hold off on the recusal and instead troll Dems by announcing a probe and then letting reporters catch him meeting with Melania Trump and Anna Kournikova on an airport tarmac.

In any case, Dems aren’t satisfied with Sessions’ recusal:

Democratic lawmakers on Thursday remained largely unsatisfied with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, with some continuing to call for his resignation. “Attorney General Sessions’ narrow recusal and his sorry attempt to explain away his perjury are totally inadequate,” Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

[…]

“The cover up may be as bad or worse as the crime,’ Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said on MSNBC after Sessions’ announcement. “And the American people deserve the whole truth here.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who earlier in the day called for Sessions’ resignation, called for a special prosecutor and said the Trump administration only does “the right thing when they are caught doing the wrong thing.”

Over two dozen Dems met with Russian diplomats in 2015 when they were trying to sneak through the Iran deal but hey look over there!

Chuck Schumer will voice his displeasure about Sessions putting America at risk by meeting with the Russian ambassador the next time he has coffee and donuts with whoever this guy is:

