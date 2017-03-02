Obama using post-presidency to search for ‘enough money’ threshold he warned about
Remember back in 2010 when then-President Obama said he was of the opinion that “at a certain point you’ve made enough money”?
The debate at that point was “what is his definition of ‘enough’ money?” We now know the answer is probably somewhere in the neighborhood of “over a quarter billion”:
Another “public service” success story!
