Loretta Lynch tells progressives to stay calm and just focus on the next election — JUST KIDDING

March 7, 2017

Written by Doug Powers

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch appears to be trying out for a leadership position in The Resistance™:

LYNCH: I know that this is a time of great fear and uncertainty for so many people. I know it’s a time of concern for people who see our rights being assailed, being trampled on, and even being rolled back. I know that this is difficult, but I remind you that this has never been easy. We have always had to work to move this country forward to achieve the great ideals of our Founding Fathers. It has been people, individuals who have banded together, ordinary people who simply saw what needed to be done and came together and supported those ideals who have made the difference. They’ve marched, they’ve bled and yes, some of them died. This is hard. Every good thing is. We have done this before. We can do this again.

I assume “our Founding Fathers” refers to Saul Alinsky and Barack Obama, but in any case a lecture about the current White House assailing rights is some kind of funny coming from an AG who worked for an administration that took nuns to court. But I don’t doubt for a second that there is “fear and uncertainty for so many people” — mostly in the Democratic Party.

The Obama/Holder/Lynch/Jarrett washing machine has but one setting on the dial: Agitate:

Oddly enough, the Founders were unavailable for comment about an AG who met privately with the spouse of a presidential candidate under investigation.

