Before proceeding, take everything you thought you knew about biology and throw it out the window

By Doug Powers • March 8, 2017 04:32 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

What’s wrong with this picture?

I don’t want to hear any lectures about “science” from these people ever again.

I’m now off to ponder the horrifying possibility that there’s only a 50-percent chance that my biological mother was the person who gave birth to me.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus