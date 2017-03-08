For SOME reason this part of Matt Lauer’s interview with George W. Bush wasn’t promoted heavily
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
NBC News and Matt Lauer made quite a splash with their interview George W. Bush interview last week, and the ex-president even temporarily won over some liberals by defending the mainstream media against Donald Trump’s criticism, among other things. A lot of clips from the interview have been played, but the best was one that NBC News didn’t find worthy of too much focus:
“I think you have to take the man for his word that he wants to unify the country, and we’ll see whether he’s able to do so,” Bush said. “It’s hard to unify the country with the news media being so split up. When I was president, you know, you mattered a lot more because there was like three of you, and now there’s all kinds of information being bombarded out and people can say things anonymously. It’s just a different world.”
Roll tape on the MSM Reality Check-cam:
That’s a real boot to the ego giblets for Lauer & company.
(h/t Twitchy)
