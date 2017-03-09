Go figure: Obama reportedly concerned Trump will kick people off their health insurance
**Written by Doug Powers
This is just an NBC News quote from a “source” but it’s so packed with quintessential Obama self-unawareness that it’s difficult to doubt the authenticity:
The source told NBC News the former president “is much more concerned by President Trump kicking people off their health insurance, not staffing the government, not being prepared for a crisis, rolling back regulations so that corporations can pollute the air and water and letting mentally unstable people buy guns with no problems whatsoever.”
Yeah, that would be just horrible! Who would do such a thing?
Up next: Obama to express grave concern that the Trump administration will use the IRS to target political opponents.
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
