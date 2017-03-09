Hillary Clinton urges supporters to stand up and Resist™ — Not requested: ‘Learn about how the Electoral College works’
**Written by Doug Powers
Hillary Clinton is urging all her supporters everywhere — even in that Midwestern state that starts with a “W” that she can’t quite think of at the moment — to join The Resistance:
Hillary Clinton encouraged women to keep fighting the good fight in a Snapchat video Wednesday.
Sporting a red top and a brand new bob, Clinton told women to, ‘Stand up. Resist. Run for office. Be a champion.’
The International Women’s Day message declared ‘every issue a woman’s issue,’ although Clinton directed her followers to Planned Parenthood, education health care and jobs.
It’s no “I’m just chillin’ in Cedar Rapids” but it’s close:
2020 here she comes!
Rumor has it that Hillary has decided to go with “stand up and resist” because it’s what the Secret Service once used as a successful motivator to get her up and into the van.
