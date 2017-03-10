Nancy Pelosi invites another lightning strike, Zeus too busy laughing to deliver

**Written by Doug Powers

Here’s Nancy Pelosi on the Dems ramming through the Affordable Care Act a few years ago:

Fast forward to 2017, and Pelosi sure has changed her tune:

Dear Speaker Ryan,

This week, the Committees on Energy & Commerce and Ways & Means will be marking up Republicans’ long-feared bill to dismantle affordable health care. The GOP legislation will have life or death consequences for tens of millions of families across America, and extraordinary impacts on state and federal budgets long into the future.

The American people and Members have a right to know the full impact of this legislation before any vote in Committee or by the whole House.