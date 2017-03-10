Did You Know...

   

Nancy Pelosi invites another lightning strike, Zeus too busy laughing to deliver

Share
By Doug Powers  •  March 10, 2017 01:49 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Here’s Nancy Pelosi on the Dems ramming through the Affordable Care Act a few years ago:

Fast forward to 2017, and Pelosi sure has changed her tune:

Dear Speaker Ryan,

This week, the Committees on Energy & Commerce and Ways & Means will be marking up Republicans’ long-feared bill to dismantle affordable health care. The GOP legislation will have life or death consequences for tens of millions of families across America, and extraordinary impacts on state and federal budgets long into the future.

The American people and Members have a right to know the full impact of this legislation before any vote in Committee or by the whole House.

If the House Minority Leader thing doesn’t work out, the title Delusional Queen of Double Standards is still available.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Health care,Nancy Pelosi,Paul Ryan
Printer Friendly

Go figure: Obama reportedly concerned Trump will kick people off their health insurance

March 9, 2017 08:45 PM by Doug Powers

obamalie1

Heaven forbid!

Pelosi: Support Obamacare repeal if you ‘want grandma living in the guest room’

January 4, 2017 02:44 PM by Doug Powers

americasick

They’ve made America sick alright

Heh: Nancy Pelosi, FORMER House Majority Leader, warns GOP they’ll pay a political price for scrapping Obamacare

January 3, 2017 11:07 AM by Doug Powers

projection

Gloriously out-of-touch

Obama, Dems will meet between two ferns to discuss how to save Obamacare

December 30, 2016 12:23 PM by Doug Powers

obamaplan

Chickens, home, roost, etc.

Nancy Pelosi, who’s totally qualified to dabble in health care, calls Ben Carson ‘disturbingly unqualified’ for HUD post

December 5, 2016 08:18 PM by Doug Powers

pelosipassit

But she IS “qualified”?


Categories: Donald Trump, Health care, Nancy Pelosi

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook