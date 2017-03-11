Washington Post refers to Planned Parenthood as ‘nonpartisan’ (which is as ridiculous as calling the WaPo ‘objective’)
**Written by Doug Powers
In an attempt to explain parts of the GOP’s Obamacare replacement plan, the Washington Post offered this summary of Planned Parenthood:
3) It would also defund Planned Parenthood. The nonpartisan health care clinic, which also performs abortions, has been in conservatives’ crosshairs for more than a year now.
Obviously, it depends on what your definition of “nonpartisan” is:
Planned Parenthood & Democrats: Bipartisan Together!
Over at the Washington Post, democracy might be dying in darkness, but credibility croaked in the midday sunlight quite a while ago.
(h/t @LifeByTheCreek)
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
