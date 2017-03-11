Did You Know...

   

Washington Post refers to Planned Parenthood as ‘nonpartisan’ (which is as ridiculous as calling the WaPo ‘objective’)

By Doug Powers  •  March 11, 2017 03:10 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

In an attempt to explain parts of the GOP’s Obamacare replacement plan, the Washington Post offered this summary of Planned Parenthood:

3) It would also defund Planned Parenthood. The nonpartisan health care clinic, which also performs abortions, has been in conservatives’ crosshairs for more than a year now.

Obviously, it depends on what your definition of “nonpartisan” is:

null
null

null

null

null

Planned Parenthood & Democrats: Bipartisan Together!

Over at the Washington Post, democracy might be dying in darkness, but credibility croaked in the midday sunlight quite a while ago.

(h/t @LifeByTheCreek)

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Abortion,Media Bias,Washington Post
