Washington Post refers to Planned Parenthood as ‘nonpartisan’ (which is as ridiculous as calling the WaPo ‘objective’)

In an attempt to explain parts of the GOP’s Obamacare replacement plan, the Washington Post offered this summary of Planned Parenthood:

3) It would also defund Planned Parenthood. The nonpartisan health care clinic, which also performs abortions, has been in conservatives’ crosshairs for more than a year now.

Obviously, it depends on what your definition of “nonpartisan” is:

Planned Parenthood & Democrats: Bipartisan Together!

Over at the Washington Post, democracy might be dying in darkness, but credibility croaked in the midday sunlight quite a while ago.

