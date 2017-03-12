Nancy Pelosi tries to make Republicans regret Hillary’s loss; Trump offers The Resistance™ a new hero (Sunday open thread)

By Doug Powers • March 12, 2017 10:46 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Another Sunday is upon us, and with it the weekly free-for-all open thread. A few things to get the ball rolling…

Because this came out of the mouth of Nancy Pelosi, it’s by default most likely a lie, but she’ll say anything to get people to be sorry Hillary lost:

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said Friday she would have retired if Hillary Clinton had won the White House in last year’s election. “If Hillary had won, I was ready to go home,” Pelosi said after her interview at The Monitor Breakfast, hosted by the Christian Science Monitor, in Washington. “It was really shocking that someone like Donald Trump would be President of the United States. We yearn for the day of a Mitt Romney or a George Bush or someone. But anyway, that motivated me to stay now.”

Remember when Pelosi and the Dems spoke glowingly about Bush when he was president and Romney when he was running? Me neither.

In any case, Hillary was found to have blown a big campaign selling point.

*****

Donald Trump seemed more than happy to give The Resistance™ a new hero:

Preet Bharara, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, tweeted Saturday that he was fired after refusing to resign as requested by President Donald Trump’s administration. “I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired,” Bharara wrote on his verified Twitter account Saturday afternoon. “Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life.” “One hallmark of justice is absolute independence, and that was my touchstone every day that I served,” Bharara later said in a statement.

Bharara’s refusal to resign created a stunning public standoff Saturday, as 46 US attorneys across the country were asked to tender their resignations Friday afternoon. A source told CNN that Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente called Bharara on Saturday to ask if it was true that he was refusing to resign, and Bharara told him yes. Boente then called Bharara back and said Trump was firing him, the source said.

[…]

But unlike the others, the reason Bharara’s sudden dismissal came as a surprise is that the high-profile US attorney had been told after a meeting with Trump in November that he could stay on and felt blindsided by the request for his resignation on Friday, sources told CNN.

More:

Prosecutor Preet Bharara was fired by the attorney general a day after he refused to return a phone call from President Trump, a report alleges. An assistant to the president of the United States called Bharara’s office Thursday, saying the president wanted to talk, but Bharara refused citing Department of Justice rules, the New York Times

reported. On Friday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions notified all 46 federal prosecutors, who were appointed by President Obama and still active, to leave. Bharara was one of those asked to resign. When Bharara got the call Thursday, he informed an aide to Sessions that he wouldn’t be able to talk to the president because of the rules. He then called Trump’s assistant to say the same. It is unknown what Trump wanted to talk to Bharara about.

Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour envisions big things for Bharara:

And then suddenly there was a great weeping on the Left:

Maybe Dems can change that part of the Constitution while they’re trying to get rid of the Electoral College.

*****

Some in the media are implying that Trump & Attorney General Jeff Sessions firing dozens of Obama-era U.S. attorneys in somehow unprecedented, but they should tell that to Sessions, who was canned by Bill Clinton’s AG in the early 90s:

Bill Clinton fired 93 U.S. attorneys, not that the MSM’s bending over backwards to point that out.

*****

This week’s “compare the election of Trump to 9/11” duty was handled by NBC News political analyst Mark Halperin:

New York Times bestselling author Mark Halperin said the election of President Donald Trump has “convulsed the country” more than any event since World War II, including the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. “Outside of the Civil War, World War II, and including 9/11, this may be the most cataclysmic event the country has ever seen,” Halperin said on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday, appearing with collaborator John Heilemann. “I don’t want to minimize the loss of life in 9/11, and in the wars,” Halperin said. “Obviously that is beyond anything that has happened. But if you think of how this has convulsed the country — More than half of the country that voted against him and is upset about his being president — it’s self inflicted.”

That’s the same Halperin who laughed off the notion of a pro-Hillary media bias in 2015.

*****

Debbie Wasserman Schultz self-awareness status: Still missing:

File that criticism under Takes One to Know One:

Democrats arrived at their nominating convention on Sunday under a cloud of discord as Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, abruptly said she was resigning after a trove of leaked emails showed party officials conspiring to sabotage the campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

*****

Last but certainly not least, the perils of doing interviews from home:

Have a good Sunday all!

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus