Obamacare salesweasel Jonathan Gruber sets a new projection record

By Doug Powers • March 13, 2017 08:44 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

This just in from the “It Takes One to Know One” bureau located about two-thirds of the way between a certain economic professor’s office at MIT and the gates of Hell: Jonathan Gruber has weighed in on the insurance debate…

MIT economics professor and Obamacare architect Jonathan Gruber said that any healthcare replacement law the GOP has in store is a “scam.” “Any replace[ment] that they would pass would result in millions of Americans losing health insurance, would result in higher premiums, and would result in a huge redistribution from the poor to the rich,” Gruber said on Boston Herald Radio’s “Herald Drive” show with John Sapochetti and Rick Shaffer. “Now if they are happy with that and they are willing to do that, I wouldn’t call that a replacement, I would call that a scam.”

The Guinness book people have confirmed it: A new projection record!

Click play to roll tape on the Slimeball-Tron™ to see a real scam artist at work:

