CNN’s snowstorm coverage makes major play for Edward R. Murrow award
**Written by Doug Powers
In parts of the eastern U.S. the snow is falling, and in many areas ended up being less than the snowpocalypse that had been forecast. However, CNN’s still all over it, starting with live video of a reporter out driving around Jersey:
Wow, I hope that crew gets hazard pay for risking life and limb to bring America the harsh realities of Hellstorm Beelzebub. I’m pretty sure my drive to the coffee shop this morning was more harrowing.
Just how bad was the storm? CNN covered those harsh realities as well. Conditions were so treacherous that statues were rendered immobile:
I’ve already hit up CNN’s tip line to let them know that my neighbor has a garden gnome that hasn’t budged since 1998.
The CNN time lapse video really brings the “pummeling” home because it allows you to see that life pretty much went on as usual in these places:
These time-lapse videos show snow pummeling the Northeast https://t.co/mNYMGTrOWa pic.twitter.com/IQIRza9GbJ
— CNN (@CNN) March 14, 2017
Come on, this guy had more snow in his pants last week than there is in those videos.
