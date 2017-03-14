Laugh of the day: Former Obama staffers launch ‘nonpartisan’ Trump watchdog group

**Written by Doug Powers

Rest easy, America, because the “watchdogs” are now on the job:

Former Obama administration staffers have launched an organization to closely monitor President Donald Trump and his administration.

Known as American Oversight, the group will search for anything that seems amiss, whether it touches on ethics or fraud, among other potential problems, the group’s executive director, Austin Evers, told Fox News.

“We are conducting oversight because Congress won’t,” said Evers, who was a State Department lawyer in the Obama administration. “We are using tools available to American citizens to investigate instances of fraud, corruption, violation of ethics rules, you name it. If there’s something that Congress should be investigating, we will be.”

Evers founded the group with Melanie Sloan, a former federal prosecutor who worked for Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Joe Biden when he was a senator. The group’s website notes that Ms. Magazine once called Sloan “the most feared woman in Washington.”

Sloan and Evers also brought in three more attorneys.

John Bies’s work for the Obama administration included serving as counselor to former Attorney General Eric Holder. Cerissa Cafasso’s work for the administration included being counsel in the Department of Labor. Sara Kaiser Creighton worked for private law firms, and clerked for federal judges.

The group stresses that it is nonpartisan, despite the Obama affiliation of some of its top officers. Evers said that American Oversight will hold government officials and career staffers accountable, regardless of party affiliation.

[…]

The group declined to disclose its donors.