AP Climate Desk: Global warming could really screw up the Kentucky Derby, or something

March 15, 2017

The Associated Press sums up one possible future following a global warming apocalypse:

In a million years, there just might have to be a litter box on turn three at Churchill Downs.

A warming climate could play Shrinky Dinks with certain mammals, at least according to this AP report:

Global warming shrank certain animals in the ancient past, and scientists think it could happen again. Warm-blooded animals got smaller at least twice in Earth’s history when carbon dioxide levels soared and temperatures spiked as part of a natural warming, a new study says. University of New Hampshire researcher Abigail D’Ambrosia warned that mammals — but not people — could shrivel in the future under even faster man-made warming. “It’s something we need to keep an eye out for,” said D’Ambrosia, who led the new work. “The question is how fast are we going to see these changes.”

Details here. Humans are excluded from the “shrinking” warning, at least for now, likely because the alarmists are keenly aware that anybody who’s ever tried to squeeze into an ancestor’s breeches would not consider that science to be settled.

The article basically is a testament to how irrelevant humans are when it comes to causes of a changing climate, though I highly doubt that was the intent:

The bigger natural warming – 56 million years ago – saw temperatures rise 9 degrees (5.8 degrees Celsius) or more probably from giant belches of methane from dead plants and animals that had accumulated on the sea floor, said Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer.

The prudent progressive will be able to draw only one conclusion from that: Damn you, Scott Pruitt!

