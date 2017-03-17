Debt Queen Nancy Pelosi concerned Trump budget proposal would result in ‘disaster’ across America
**Written by Doug Powers
The wind-up:
And the pitch:
Nancy should know all about “disaster”:
Pelosi was the 52nd speaker of the House. During her tenure, she amassed more debt than the first 49 speakers combined.
The fact that Pelosi wants everybody to think a $1.1 trillion budget proposal is a draconian austerity proposal speaks volumes about what’s actually been a “disaster” for the U.S. the last several years.
