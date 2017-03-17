Did You Know...

   

Debt Queen Nancy Pelosi concerned Trump budget proposal would result in ‘disaster’ across America

Share
By Doug Powers  •  March 17, 2017 10:15 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The wind-up:

null

And the pitch:

null

Nancy should know all about “disaster”:

Pelosi was the 52nd speaker of the House. During her tenure, she amassed more debt than the first 49 speakers combined.

The fact that Pelosi wants everybody to think a $1.1 trillion budget proposal is a draconian austerity proposal speaks volumes about what’s actually been a “disaster” for the U.S. the last several years.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Democrats,Donald Trump,Nancy Pelosi
Printer Friendly

The dirty Dem dogs of disruption

March 15, 2017 07:44 AM by Michelle Malkin

Loretta Lynch tells progressives to stay calm and just focus on the next election — JUST KIDDING

March 7, 2017 12:10 PM by Doug Powers

lorettalynch

The Progressive Way

Oprah’s throwaway comment about running for president makes her the clear Dem 2020 frontrunner

March 1, 2017 04:10 PM by Doug Powers

oprah

Running mate Michelle Obama?

SOTU open thread: Rep. Maxine Waters to be self-designated survivor of congressional Dem Resistance™

February 28, 2017 04:31 PM by Doug Powers

maxinewaters1

Sometimes the swamp drains itself

DNC finally **on board with Voter ID (**exceptions apply)

February 27, 2017 08:15 PM by Doug Powers

doaswesay

Cornerstone of hypocrisy


Categories: Democrats, Voter fraud

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook