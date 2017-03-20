Fear not, because Dianne Feinstein will determine if Gorsuch is a ‘reasonable’ conservative judge or witch burning ‘originalist’
**Written by Doug Powers
The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Neil Gorsuch began today, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein is troubled by the SCOTUS nominee’s reputation as an “originalist,” partly because of all the witch burning don’t-cha-know:
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) offered her interpretation of the Constitution at Monday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch. In her opening remarks, the Democratic senator said she was deeply troubled by the nominee’s identifying himself as a constitutional “originalist.”
Feinstein began by noting she was “deeply disappointed” that Obama’s choice for the Supreme Court, Merrick Garland, did not get the luxury of a hearing. Nevertheless, she said it is now the committee’s job to determine whether Gorsuch is a “reasonable mainstream conservative” fit for the highest court in the land.
She did not seem to have much confidence in the nominee. Feinstein is disturbed by Gorsuch’s originalism, she argued, because she believes the concept “ignores the intent of the framers.”
Feinstein noted that at the time of the document’s initial drafting, slavery was still an institution and women were still being burned at the stake for witchcraft. If the document had not evolved with culture, she added, we would still have segregated schools and women wouldn’t be equally protected under the law.
A “reasonable mainstream conservative” defined by Senate liberals in this context would fall somewhere in between David Souter and Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s favorite barista at Grounds for Impeachment.
Don’t worry though, because Feinstein will work hard to determine Gorsuch’s authentic conservative cred:
