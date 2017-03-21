Al Franken overturns Judge Gorsuch’s opinion using power of absurdity vested in him by SNL

By Doug Powers • March 21, 2017 08:57 PM

At Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Neil Gorsuch, Sen. Al Franken proved that he’s good enough, smart enough, and doggone it he’s going to serve as the inspiration for a progressive court-of-hypothetical-appeals justice in an SNL skit someday:

He relentlessly sparred with Gorsuch about the nominee’s dissent in the case of a trucking company employee who was fired after abandoning his cargo when no one came to help him during a breakdown, and he was stuck for hours in subzero temperatures. Gorsuch came down on the side of the company. “I had a career in identifying absurdity, and I know it when I see it,” said Franken, a former “Saturday Night Live” performer and writer. “And it makes me question your judgment.”

Franken not only had a career identifying absurdity but currently serves as an example of it. Case in point: Al Franken is on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Here’s the video. At issue is Gorsuch’s ruling at what’s known as the “frozen trucker” case.

On Monday, Franken said this in reference to Antonin Scalia:

Sen. Al Franken (D., Minn.) lamented that Scalia’s “rigid” ideology has “infected the bench”: “While no one can dispute (his) love of the Constitution, the document he revered looks very different from the one that I have sworn to support and defend.”

I don’t doubt it.

Let’s adjourn with this:

